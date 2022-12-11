Kildare: Helicopter crashes in field
A helicopter has crashed in a field in the Kilcullen area of County Kildare in the Republic of Ireland.
Emergency services are at the scene and gardaí (Irish police) have cordoned off the area.
There is no confirmation of how many people were on board.
The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) was notified and three of its inspectors are on their way to the scene.
In a statement, the Department of Transport said: "The AAIU has been notified of an occurrence involving a light helicopter approximately 6km south east of Kilcullen, County Kildare.
"Three inspectors of air accidents are deploying to the site to commence an investigation."