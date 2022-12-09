Ex-MEP arrested over allegations of bribery by Gulf state
A former member of the European Parliament is among four people who have been arrested in an investigation into suspected bribery by a Gulf state.
Prosecutors suspect the country tried to influence parliament decisions with donations of money or gifts.
Cash worth about €600,000 ($632,000; £515,000) was seized by Belgian police in searches of 16 Brussels locations.
Police have not named the country in question, but unconfirmed local media reports have suggested it was Qatar.
It is accused of targeting aides at the parliament.
Investigators have suspected bribery for several months, a spokesperson for the Belgian federal prosecutor said in a statement.
"This is done so by paying large sums of money or offering large gifts to third parties with a significant political and/or strategic position within the European Parliament," the statement said.
Belgian news outlets Knack and Le Soir named the Gulf state as Qatar based on information from "well-informed sources". The BBC has not verified these claims. The Qatari government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Four people, born in 1955, 1969, 1971 and 1987, were arrested for questioning, including a former EU lawmaker, and may be brought before the investigating judge, the prosecutor said.
Computers and mobile phones were also taken by police in order to examine their contents.
A spokesperson for the European Parliament told Reuters that it would not comment on an ongoing investigation, but would work together with the local authorities if needed.
The day of the arrests, 9 December, is international anti-corruption day, designated by the UN and also marked by the European Parliament.
Corruption costs the EU economy between €179bn and €990bn a year, representing up to 6% of EU GDP in lost tax revenue and investment, according to a 2016 estimate cited in a document published by the European Parliament to mark the day.
Qatar has repeatedly been accused of corruption, including in its bid to host the 2022 football World Cup. The country denied the allegations and was cleared of corruption by Fifa.