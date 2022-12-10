Germany coup plot: The extremists who tried to topple the state

"I thought he was a nutter," pensioner Isabel told us before she popped into the cashpoint in the quaint and cobbled old town centre. "His leaflet had a link to a website where we could order a Reichs passport and driving license with the old red, black and white Reichs flag on it instead of the modern German flag. We were also invited to take part in elections to form a local mini kingdom here. Presumably with him at the head of it. I scrunched up the paper and threw it in a bin."