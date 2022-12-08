Brittney Griner: Russia frees US basketball star in swap with arms dealer Bout
The US and Russia have exchanged jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in an American prison for 12 years.
President Joe Biden said Griner was safe and on a plane home from the United Arab Emirates.
"I'm glad to say Brittney's in good spirits.. she needs time and space to recover," he said at the White House.
Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing cannabis oil and last month sent to a penal colony.
The Biden administration proposed a prisoner exchange last July, aware Moscow had long sought Bout's release.
Russia's foreign ministry confirmed the swap and said it had taken place at Abu Dhabi airport. "The Russian citizen has been returned to his homeland," it said in a statement.
President Biden signed the order for Bout's release, commuting his 25-year jail term.
Viktor Bout sold arms to warlords and rogue governments, becoming one of the world's most wanted men.
Dubbed the "merchant of death" for gun-running in the years after the fall of the Soviet Union, the Russian's exploits inspired the 2005 Hollywood film Lord of War, which was loosely based on his life.
His secretive career was brought to an end by an elaborate US sting in 2008, when he was arrested at a hotel in the Thai capital Bangkok, to the anger of the Russian government.
He was extradited two years later and has spent the past 12 years languishing in an American jail for conspiring to support terrorists and kill Americans.
In his tweet, President Biden posted a picture from the Oval Office alongside Griner's wife Cherelle.
"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," he wrote.
When negotiations began to secure Griner's release during the summer, the US also made clear it wanted ex-marine Paul Whelan to be freed as well. However, there was no mention of Whelan, accused by Russia of spying, as part of the prisoner exchange.
Whelan's brother David praised Griner's release and said US officials had warned the family in advance that Paul Whelan was not part of the exchange.
"It's clear the US government needs to be more assertive," he said in a statement. "If bad actors like Russia are going to grab innocent Americans, the US needs a swifter, more direct response."