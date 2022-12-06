Dublin shooting: Man dies in Ronanstown attack
- Published
A man has died after a shooting in the Ronanstown area of Dublin, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
The incident happened at about 22:00 GMT on Monday night.
It is understood that the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack and an investigation is under way.
Elsewhere, a man is being treated in hospital after a shooting incident in the Finglas area of Dublin at around 21:00 GMT on Monday.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.