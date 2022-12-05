Eighth wave of Russian missiles hits Ukraine
- Published
Russia has fired a barrage of missiles at targets across Ukraine for the eighth time in eight weeks.
Residents of Odesa in the south were left without water and the whole of the Sumy region suffered a blackout.
Previous attacks have hit the country's energy grid, leaving millions without electricity and heat as winter arrives.
Ukrainian and Western leaders have condemned the attacks on infrastructure as war crimes, because of the harm caused to civilians.
Warnings that Russia was planning a fresh wave of attacks have been circulating for several days. They come just hours after a series of reported explosions at two airbases deep inside Russia, in which at least two TU-95 long-range strategic bombers are said to have been damaged.
Reports on Russian military blogs suggest both bases were attacked by Ukrainian drones. Ukraine has yet to comment. TU-95 bombers have been used extensively to launch cruise missiles at Ukraine.
Russia began its large-scale, coordinated attacks on Ukraine's power grid on 10 October. This one comes almost two weeks after the last.
The state-owned grid operator, Ukrenergo, said energy infrastructure facilities had been hit, leading to emergency power outages.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said air-defence systems had shot down most Russian missiles, and work had begun to restore power.
Officials around the country reported damage in their regions:
- Two people were killed in the Zaporizhzhia region after residential homes were hit, according to a presidential spokesperson
- Customers in the southern city of Odesa were without water supply, the local operator said
- An emergency power outage was introduced to avoid disruption in the entire Sumy region in north-eastern Ukraine
- Around 40% of the Kyiv region was left without power after Monday's attacks, the regional governor said
- Police in Moldova said they found fragments of a missile that came down near the border with Ukraine
Last week, President Zelensky said six million people around the country were disconnected from electricity. Around half of the country's energy system is said to have been damaged by Russian attacks.
Some Western leaders have called the strategy a war crime, because of the huge amount of damage caused to civilian infrastructure. Attacks on power grids are not necessarily violations of international law, but they do have to be proportionate to any military advantage gained.
Experts have told the BBC that Russia is most likely trying to terrorise the civilian population, which would violate the rules of war.