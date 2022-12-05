EasyJet flight safely diverts to Prague after bomb threat
An EasyJet flight travelling from Poland to the UK was diverted to the Czech Republic after a "possible bomb" was reported on board.
The flight from Krakow to Bristol landed safely after being diverted to Prague Airport on Sunday evening.
Czech police said its pyrotechnicians attended the scene to investigate.
Prague Airport later tweeted: "No dangerous object was found on the plane after the pyrotechnic inspection."
The flight - EZY6276 - was an hour into its two-and-a-half hour journey when the Airbus A320 aircraft landed at Vaclav Havel Airport Prague.
Officials for Prague Airport tweeted: "At 22:50 a diverted aircraft landed safely on the Prague Airport Krakow-Bristol route.
"There was reported a possible bomb on board an aircraft.
"All actions to ensure the safety of passengers and all air traffic are currently being carried out by Police of the Czech Republic."
EasyJet has been contacted by the BBC for a comment.