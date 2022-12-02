Monaghan deaths: Men named as Christopher Mooney and Kieran Hamill
The two men who died at separate locations in County Monaghan on Thursday have been named locally as Christopher Mooney and Kieran Hamill.
Mr Mooney, who was 60, was found dead at a house at Knockreagh Lower in Broomfield, County Monaghan at about 06:45 local time on Thursday.
Gardaí (Irish police) said they are treating the house as a "crime scene".
Mr Hamill, 37 and from Cullaville in County Armagh, died nearby after he was hit by a car at Ballynacarry Bridge.
His death is being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision, according to the latest statement from Gardaí.
Mr Mooney is believed to have died violently, but the cause of his death has not been confirmed.
Post-mortem examinations on the bodies of both men are taking place at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda on Friday.