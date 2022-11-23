Ukraine war: Fresh strikes reported in capital Kyiv
- Published
Fresh strikes have been reported in the Ukrainian capital city, Kyiv.
The head of the wider region said critical infrastructure and residential buildings had been hit.
Earlier, an air-raid alert was issued across Ukraine amid reports of explosions in a number of locations.
In recent weeks, Russia has increased its attacks on Ukrainian energy networks after suffering a series of battlefield setbacks in the war.
Shortly before the reports of explosions in Kyiv, officials said southern Ukraine had come under renewed assault.
The governor of the Mykolaiv region warned of "many rockets" arriving from the south and east.
In the nearby Zaporizhzhia region, a newborn baby was killed when a missile hit a maternity unit, emergency services said.
Russia was blamed for that attack, but is yet to comment on any of Wednesday's alleged strikes.
Meanwhile, the mayor of Lviv in western Ukraine urged people to stay in shelters.