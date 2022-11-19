Ukraine war: Rishi Sunak visits President Zelensky in Kyiv
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in his first visit to Kyiv since taking office.
The meeting was held to "confirm continued UK support" for Ukraine, a No 10 spokesperson said.
"We discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security," Mr Zelensky wrote on Telegram following the meeting.
"We are stronger and we will achieve the desired results," he added.
Mr Sunak said it was "deeply humbling" to be in Kyiv and pledged that the UK would continue to stand by Ukrainians in their fight.
During the meeting with Mr Zelensky, he said the UK would provide a major new package of air defence to help protect Ukrainian civilians and the country's national infrastructure from Russian strikes.
Ukraine has been requesting assistance from Western nations over recent months in the wake of intense Russian aerial attacks on Kyiv and across the country.
The £50 million package of defence aid comprises 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter deadly Iranian-supplied drones, including dozens of radars and anti-drone electronic warfare capability.
It follows more than 1,000 new anti-air missiles announced by the UK's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace earlier this month.
