Ukraine war: Rishi Sunak visits President Zelensky in Kyiv
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in his first visit to Kyiv since taking office.
The meeting was held to "confirm continued UK support" for Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia, a No 10 spokesperson said.
"We discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security," Zelensky wrote on Telegram following the meeting.
"We are stronger and we will achieve the desired results," he added.
