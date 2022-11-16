Ukraine war round-up: Missile blast in Poland and Zambian family's grief
- Published
The aftermath of what may have been Russia's biggest missile attack on Ukraine to date is dominated internationally by what appears to have been a stray missile blast just over the border in Poland.
As Poles mourned two men killed by the explosion on a farm in the village of Przewodow, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg told the BBC that the missile which landed on Tuesday was probably Ukrainian.
"Most likely this is a Ukrainian air defence missile," he said but made clear that, in his opinion, ultimate responsibility lay with Russia for launching its bloody invasion.
In Ukraine itself, President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted that Russia had actually fired the missile.
"I have no doubt that this is not our missile," he said. "I believe that this was a Russian missile, based on our military reports."
Read our Reality Check team's assessment of what actually happened in Przewodow.
As Mr Zelensky spoke millions of his fellow citizens got on with their lives despite new power blackouts caused by the Russian bombardment, which targeted the energy grid.
Reunited at last in Kherson
Russia's massive attack was seen by military experts as in part a response to its recent losses on the battlefield and notably the retreat from the southern city of Kherson - widely seen as the jewel in the crown of the occupation.
Soldiers from the city and nearby villages can finally visit their homes and see relatives for the first time since the start of the invasion.
Watch this video report by the BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov, who travelled with some of them and witnessed emotional reunions.
'They've robbed us'
Thousands of kilometres to the south, a family in the African state of Zambia are mourning a relative killed in Russia's war.
Lemekhani Nyirenda, 23, had studied engineering in Moscow but ended up in prison for a drugs offence.
It appears he was conscripted to fight for Russia in Ukraine in exchange for his release.
"Lemekhani had so many plans," his sister Muzang'alu Nyirenda told the BBC. "He was studying so he could come back and pamper my mother. He had plans to help rebuild Zambia. They've robbed us."
Read the full report by Pumza Fihlani & Kennedy Gondwe.
A summit under a cloud
It was meant to be Indonesia's big reopening party after the pandemic, a chance to show the world it was ready for business and poised for recovery, the BBC's Tessa Wong writes.
But in the end, she says, even the best efforts by the host of the G20 Bali summit to keep things on track were no match for the barrage of missiles fired half a world away by Russia.
Read Tessa's account of how the war overshadowed the international gathering attended by US President Joe Biden among others.