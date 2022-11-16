Poland says missile deaths an unfortunate incident
Polish President Andrzej Duda has said there are no signs of an intentional attack after a missile strike killed two people on a farm near the western border with Ukraine.
Earlier, US President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" the missile had been fired from Russia.
The two workers were killed as Ukraine came under fire from one of the biggest barrages of missile strikes of the war.
The Kremlin had insisted it had nothing to do with the deaths.
Poland said initially that the missile that hit the farm at Przewodow, 6km (4 miles) from the border was Russian-made. The explosion left a large crater and a farm trailer lying on its side.
The two men who died were described as local men aged 60 and 62. BBC reporter Dan Johnson said a police cordon was erected around the scene close to a small primary school in the village, which is in an agricultural area of south-eastern Poland.
Accusing Western states of a hysterical reaction, Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Warsaw should have immediately made clear the debris had come from Ukraine's S-300 air defences.
Both Russia and Ukraine use the old Soviet surface-to-air missiles and Kyiv said it wanted to be part of the investigation, adding it was ready to provide evidence of a "Russian trace" in the strike.