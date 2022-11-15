Ukraine war: Poland reportedly hit amid heavy Russian strikes
- Published
Missiles have landed in Poland near its border with Ukraine, killing two people, reports say.
The reports came after Russia launched a wave of attacks across Ukraine, but it its not yet clear what has happened.
Russia dismissed claims it was responsible, calling them a "a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation".
The US and other international powers said they were investigating but are yet to apportion blame.
The Polish government is yet to comment, but said it was putting some military units on heightened alert after holding an emergency meeting.
If the missiles were confirmed to be Russian, it would mark the first time its missiles had landed on a Nato member, raising the question of how the security alliance might respond.
The BBC's Paul Adams said there were a number of possible explanations for the incident.
Russia has no interest in targeting Polish farms, so some kind of malfunction seems possible, he said. And, on a day when Ukraine's air defences were working hard to bring down Russian missiles, it is also possible that one of those missiles was knocked off course, our correspondent adds.
Ukraine and Russia have traded blame, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing Moscow of deliberately attacking Poland.
President Zelensky said it was a "significant escalation" in Moscow's war - and warned it was "only a matter of time before Russian terror goes further".
Russian state news agency Ria Novosti said it was instead Ukrainian missiles that had hit Polish territory.
Neither of these allegations have been substantiated.
An image being shared online shows what appears to be a large crater on what local media reports is farmland.
Ukraine was hit by over 90 missiles on Tuesday, according to Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnatw, who said more than 70 were successfully shot down.