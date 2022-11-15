Kyiv attacked as world leaders meet at G20
- Published
Russia has attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, damaging residential buildings close to the city centre.
In what appears to be a nationwide attack, strikes were also reported in Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia, among other places.
In Kyiv, three buildings in the Pechersk district were hit, according to mayor Vitali Klitschko.
World leaders are currently at a meeting of the G20 in Indonesia where they have condemned the war on Ukraine.
The attacks were reported as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Russia's representative at the talks, left Bali on a plane.
Several Russian missiles were successfully shot down in Kyiv and rescue teams are in place, Mr Klitschko said.
Air raid alerts are in place across the country.
Vitaly Kimm, the mayor of Mykolayiv, claimed Russian missiles had been launched in three waves.
In Chernihiv, Governor Vyacheslav Chaus warned people to take shelter, saying "the missile strike is continuing".
In the past week Moscow has withdrawn its troops from the southern city of Kherson - a major setback for Russia's invasion.
In the past, when Russia has suffered losses on the ground it has taken to the air to fight back.