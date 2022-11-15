Ukraine's secret weapon - the medics in the line of fire

Roman is behind the wheel. Earlier in the day the ambulance driver been hunting pheasant for the dinner table - the birds' numbers have multiplied since people fled the area. He says he has lost count of the number of times he has made the run to the main hospital. "Every trip is dangerous," he explains. "We don't know where the Russian occupiers will be firing. Our work is such that it must be done. Doesn't matter if they are firing or not."