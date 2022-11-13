Istanbul: Four dead, dozens wounded in Turkey explosion
- Published
At least four people have been killed and dozens wounded in an explosion in a busy area of central Istanbul, the Turkish city's governor has said.
Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter that the blast happened at about 16:20 local time (13:20 GMT) on a shopping street in the Taksim Square area.
It is unclear what caused the explosion, which appears to have been captured on numerous videos circulating on social media.
Emergency services are at the scene.
BBC correspondent Orla Guerin, who is in the area, said there was a heavy police presence around Istiklal Street, which had been cordoned off. Helicopters were circling overhead as ambulances went back and forth.
The street - usually packed with shoppers - was previously targeted by a suicide bomber in 2016.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.