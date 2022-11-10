Brussels: Police officer killed in knife attack
- Published
A police officer has been killed and another has been stabbed in a knife attack in Brussels.
The two officers were taken to hospital after they were attacked close to Brussels North railway station on Thursday evening.
Local media are reporting that the attacker has also died at hospital after he was shot at the scene. His motive is unknown.
Police have cordoned off the area and an investigation is underway.
The two police officers were on patrol in the area before being attacked.
Police said another patrol arrived at the scene and "neutralised" the attacker; he was shot in the legs and abdomen before being taken to hospital.
A judicial source told the news agency AFP that investigators have yet to gather evidence to substantiate a "suspicion" the attack was terror-related.
In a tweet sending condolences to the dead officer's family and friends, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote: "Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. Today's drama demonstrates this once again."
"My sincere hope is that his hospitalised colleague will be well," he added.