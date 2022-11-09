Kherson Russian-appointed deputy governor Stremousov 'killed in car crash'
- Published
The Russian-installed deputy governor of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, has been killed in a car crash, local officials and media say.
Mr Stremousov, 45, was appointed to his job two months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
He was one of the most prominent proponents of the Russian occupation and became known for aggressive statements on social media.
He was wanted for treason by the Ukrainian police.
Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said his deputy had been killed, but Ukrainian officials have expressed scepticism about the reports, which cannot be independently verified.
Interfax news agency quoted officials as saying the crash happened on a road between Kherson city and Armyansk, a town to the south-east in Russian-annexed Crimea.
Kherson, the only Ukrainian regional centre captured by Russian troops after the February invasion, lies on the western bank of the Dnipro river and is being targeted by a Ukrainian counter-offensive.
Mr Stremousov was well known on social media for his regular updates on conditions at the frontline.
In recent weeks he had urged civilians to cross the river in the face of the Ukrainian advance, and said it was "most likely" that Russian forces would leave the western bank entirely.
Ukraine accuses Russia of forcibly deporting local residents.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, governor of the Crimea port city of Sevastopol, described Mr Stremousov as "a real patriot of Russia, brave and fearless... it's an irreplaceable loss".
Several Russian-appointed officials in occupied Ukraine have been killed or injured in attacks.