Sanna Marin: Partying Finnish PM cleared of neglecting duties
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has been cleared of misconduct after video in August showed her partying.
The 36-year-old defended herself after being seen dancing with friends and celebrities in the leaked footage.
Dozens of complaints are understood to have been filed, alleging Ms Marin's behaviour undermined Finland's "reputation and security".
But Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Poysti concluded that Ms Marin had not neglected her duties as prime minister.
There was "no reason to suspect the prime minister of unlawful conduct in the performance of her duties or of neglect of her official duties", he said after an official inquiry.
Ms Marin took a drug test "to clear up any doubts", after some suggested comments heard on the video referred to narcotics. The test came back negative.
At the time, the prime minister said that the video had been filmed on "private premises" and that she had spent "an evening with friends".
When asked about the video, she told reporters: "I am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun amidst these dark clouds."
The incident led to many women coming out in support of Ms Marin. In Finland, women took to social media to post videos of themselves dancing in solidarity.
Ms Marin publicly thanked Hillary Clinton, after the US politician told her to "keep dancing".
She was catapulted to power in 2019, becoming the world's youngest serving prime minister at the age of 34.
Ms Marin is seen as a left-winger who strongly advocates for Finland's welfare system.
The Covid pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine defined the first years of her premiership. She oversaw Finland's application to join Nato after increasing public support to become members of the Western defensive alliance in response to Russia's actions.
She is expected to join other world leaders at COP27 in Egypt next week.