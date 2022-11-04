David Icke: Conspiracy theorist banned from Netherlands
- Published
Conspiracy theorist David Icke has been barred from entering the Netherlands, with officials saying he posed a risk to public order.
Mr Icke rose to prominence promoting fringe theories in the 1990s and found a new audience with the Covid pandemic.
He falsely said the virus was spread by 5G mobile phone networks and that a Jewish group was involved.
Mr Icke was due to address protesters critical of the government's Covid-19 response in Amsterdam on Sunday.
News of Mr Icke's two-year travel ban was first reported on his own website, where he said the Dutch authorities sent him a letter saying his presence in the country could cause tensions between different groups and disrupt public order.
Mr Icke says the ban extends to the EU's visa-free Schengen area, meaning he is also banned from 25 other countries.
The Dutch Ministry of Justice confirmed the ban to local media - saying the letter had been leaked - but made no further comment.
Last month, Amsterdam's mayor, police and prosecutor's office asked demonstration organisers to uninvite Mr Icke for his "anti-Semitic and hurtful statements".
The event is still due to go ahead with counter-demonstrations also planned.
In 2020, Mr Icke, a former footballer and sports broadcaster, was banned from Facebook and Twitter because his accounts violated rules regarding Covid-19 misinformation.