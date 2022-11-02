Ukraine round-up: Reliving the Soviet era and Russia's nuclear plans
Senior Russian commanders have discussed how and when they might use nuclear weapons on the battlefields in Ukraine, two US officials told CBS News - the BBC's US partner.
President Vladimir Putin was not involved in the talks, which took place in mid-October, the officials said.
Russia has made no secret of its nuclear power, with President Vladimir Putin making veiled threats about their possible use and warning Western leaders that "this is not a bluff".
In response to the media reports, the White House said it had grown "increasingly concerned" about the potential use of nuclear weapons over the last few months.
But it stressed the US saw no sign of Russia preparing for such use.
'It's as dangerous as it was in the Soviet times'
What happens when a country doesn't confront its history properly?
For some, the result is today's Russia. A country that for many means re-living a past reality of the Soviet era, from inking-out names from records to "political information" lessons for children.
Our Russia Editor speaks to some of those living in this time warp: a sacked university lecturer, a pensioner honouring the dead and an ex-teacher on the latest patriotic lesson introduced into Russian classrooms.
Now, Putin's Kremlin seeks positives in past victories, says Steve Rosenberg.
The Ukrainian jet pilots hunting cruise missiles
Russia has launched hundreds of cruise missiles and drones at Ukraine in the past few weeks, killing dozens of civilians and causing power blackouts across the country.
The BBC has spoken to one of the MiG-29 fighter pilots tasked with trying to intercept the deadly weapons before they hit Ukraine's cities.
Known by his callsign "Juice", he has been asked by authorities to remain anonymous.
Russian U-turn allows grain deal to resume
Days after Russia suspended its support for a deal to allow grain exports through the Black Sea, it has now agreed to restart its participation in the deal.
It allows Ukrainian food to go directly to some of the poorest countries in the world.
Russia withdrew from the deal after accusing Ukraine of using the safe corridor meant for grain ships to attack its fleet in Crimea.
However, the UN, Turkey and Ukraine continued to process ships even after Russia pulled out.
Ukrainecast
The BBC's international editor Jeremy Bowen has been travelling around south-eastern Ukraine, to areas liberated from Russian control. He spoke to Liudmyla, a 75-year-old great-grandmother who was brutally attacked by a soldier in her own home.
And as winter approaches, Ukrainecast also heard about how hard it is to survive in some places with no running water and energy blackouts.
