Russian U-turn allows grain deal to resume
- Published
Days after Russia suspended support for grain exports through the Black Sea, it has agreed with Turkey to restart its participation in the agreement.
Russia accused Ukraine on Saturday of using a safety corridor for grain ships to attack its fleet in Crimea.
However, the UN, Turkey and Ukraine continued sending ships even after Russia halted its support for the deal.
Now, Russia's defence ministry says Kyiv has given written assurances not to use the route for military action.
The deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July, bringing to an end a five-month Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports that trapped millions of tonnes of grain and sunflower oil and sent food prices soaring.
Under the agreement, ships are allowed to sail through a safe corridor before being inspected by a special co-ordination team in Turkey and then heading on through the Bosphorous Strait. The six-month deal ends on 19 November and those involved still have to agree extending it.
Russia had for some time threatened to end its involvement before announcing last Saturday that it was halting its support, blaming Ukraine for a drone attack on the Black Sea fleet based at Sevastopol in Crimea.
The UN stressed that there had been no ships in the safe corridor on the night of the Sevastopol attack. Ships continued to use the route on Monday and Tuesday, despite Russia's suspension.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Russia's defence minister had told his counterpart in Ankara that transports would resume the same day.
Shortly afterwards, Russian news agencies confirmed his remarks, quoting the defence ministry in Moscow as saying they had secured written guarantees from Ukraine that it would not use the safe corridor for attacks.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told German website Die Welt that it showed what the international community could achieve if it refused to be blackmailed by Russia.
"Russia has again tried to use hunger as a weapon, to use grain as a weapon," she said.
"The world community has made clear: No, we don't believe your lies, we will continue to send ships... so the poorest in the world do not have to suffer so massively from this war of aggression."