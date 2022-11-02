Russia agrees to resume Ukraine grain deal
Days after Russia suspended support for grain exports through the Black Sea, it has agreed with Turkey to restart its participation in the agreement.
Russia accused Ukraine on Saturday of using a safety corridor for grain ships to attack its fleet in Crimea.
However, the UN, Turkey and Ukraine continued sending ships even after Russia halted its support for the deal.
Now, Russia's defence ministry says Kyiv has given written assurances not to use the route for military action.