Putin allies who criticise Russia's war machine

In 2016, according to an investigation later carried out by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the troll factory was part of Russia's attempt to interfere in the US presidential elections. Mr Prigozhin denied links to the troll factory, but on Monday he revealed: "We have interfered [in US elections], we are interfering, and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do."