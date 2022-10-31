Ukraine round-up: Power and water hit as grain ships call Russian bluff
Power and water supplies across Ukraine have been badly affected after Russia launched dozens of missiles on Monday targeting critical facilities.
Kyiv's Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 40% of the capital city remained without water, and hundreds of thousands of apartments had no electricity.
Long queues were seen across the city, with residents desperate to collect water from pumps.
Strikes were also recorded in the second city Kharkiv, in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia in the south-east, in central Vinnytsia and in the western Lviv region, with Ukrainian officials saying 18 facilities in total were hit.
However, Ukraine's military said it had shot down 44 cruise missiles.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were partly in response to a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in annexed Crimea, which Moscow blames on Ukraine. Kyiv has not said it carried out the attack.
'A grim reaper walks past'
Among Monday's attacks on infrastructure was a hit on the hydroelectric power plant in Zaporizhzhia.
The BBC's James Waterhouse spoke to local people involved in the clear-up.
Street cleaner Anatoly saw the missile.
"It felt like a grim reaper walked past you," he tells us. "Not for you, but for someone else".
Read more from our correspondent, who finds a city getting emptier and more nervous about what is to come.
Ukraine continues grain exports
As Ukraine continued to suffer under heavy bombardment, its cargo ships faced a different danger.
Twelve vessels loaded with grain left the country's Black Sea ports despite Russia's withdrawal from an agreement facilitating exports to some of the world's most vulnerable countries.
Moscow said it could no longer guarantee the ships' safety after Saturday's attack in Crimea. On Monday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia had suspended, but not ended, its participation in the grain deal.
Ukraine accused Russia of "blackmailing the world with hunger".
The United Nations and Turkey are continuing to implement the deal and some of the ships are currently heading south along the maritime humanitarian corridor.
More than 9.3 million tonnes of food have been shipped through the Black Sea since the first ships left Ukraine under the deal on 1 August.
However, exports have not yet hit pre-war levels, and Moscow's withdrawal from the deal has pushed global wheat prices up by more than 5%.
Read here for more details about the deal, including who the food is going to and what alternative routes there might be.
Russian missile falls on Moldova
Moldova has strongly condemned the strikes on its neighbour Ukraine after one missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defence, fell on its territory.
Windows in several houses in the village of Naslavcea were shattered but there were no casualties, Moldova's interior ministry said.
Later Moldova's foreign ministry declared an official in the Russian embassy in the capital Chisinau persona non grata, meaning they could face expulsion from the country.