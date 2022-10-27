One dead and Arsenal player hurt in Italy stabbing
One person has died and at least four others have been injured - some seriously - in a stabbing in a supermarket near Milan, northern Italy, reports say.
They say an employee of the Carrefour supermarket died after a man started attacking people in the town of Assago.
Among the injured was Pablo Mari, a football player on loan from Arsenal.
A 46-year-old suspect has been detained. The motive for the attack is not yet clear.
