US-Russia defence chiefs talk, man fights mobilisation - Ukraine round-up
Friday brought a rare moment of high-level contact between the US and Russia, with the two countries' defence secretaries speaking on the phone.
Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu both said Ukraine was discussed.
It's the first time they have reported a conversation since a call on 13 May.
After their previous conversation in May, Mr Austin urged his counterpart to call an immediate ceasefire - a request that was not mentioned this time.
'I'd rather go to jail than fight in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin says more than 220,000 Russian reservists have been called up since the Russian president declared "partial mobilisation" last month.
But one man in the town of Podporozhye, 800km (500 miles) from Moscow, is fighting the draft. Speaking to our Russia Editor Steve Rosenberg, Mikhail Ashichev said he would rather choose prison than join Russia's war in Ukraine.
A video of Mr Ashichev has been uploaded to social media, in which he argues his case with local officials.
"But our Motherland is in danger," one of the officials insists.
"My Motherland wasn't in danger before 24 February," replies Mikhail, referring to the date on which Russia invaded Ukraine.
Zelensky says Russia plotting to blow up dam
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of preparing to blow up a dam at a hydroelectric plant in southern Ukraine.
The Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper river had been mined, he said, adding it could lead to a "large-scale disaster".
The dam is under Russian occupation, but Ukrainian forces are closing in.
It also provides Russia with one of the few remaining routes across the Dnieper river in the partially occupied Kherson region.
Mr Zelensky separately accused Moscow of deliberately delaying the export of grain from Ukrainian ports bound for countries in Africa and Asia.
"Today more than 150 ships are in a queue to fulfil contractual obligations for the supply of our agricultural products," Zelensky said in a video address on Friday.
"This is an artificial queue. It arose only because Russia is deliberately delaying the passage of ships."
Growing Russia-Iran ties pose new dangers
Iranian-supplied drones are being used by Moscow to terrorise Ukrainian civilians and to strike at the country's infrastructure.
Russia is increasingly turning to Iran for stocks of precision-guided weapons as its own arsenals are fast running out.
Here Jonathan Marcus, of the Strategy and Security Institute at the University of Exeter, writes about the ramifications of this deepening relationship between Moscow and Tehran.
