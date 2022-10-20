Iran drone experts 'in Crimea' and life under occupation - Ukraine round-up
Iran has deployed experts to Russian-occupied Crimea to help launch drone attacks on Ukraine, according to the US government.
Kyiv says Iranian drones have been used in a wave of attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure in recent days.
"We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
In response to the drone strikes, the EU and the UK imposed sanctions on Thursday on three Iranian military figures and a weapons manufacturer.
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the use of Iranian weaponry was a sign of Russia's "desperation", and blamed Iran for playing a "destabilising role in global security".
Electricity limits introduced
The latest wave of strikes on Ukraine has led to restrictions on the use of electricity in the country.
In the capital Kyiv, the mayor urged businesses to turn off screens and signage to save power.
In Kharkiv in north-east Ukraine, the metro operator said it would run fewer trains.
Ukraine's grid operator, Ukrenergo, told people to "charge everything", and to ensure they have "warm socks and blankets and hugs for family and friends".
As we report in this article, the EU has condemned Russia's strikes on civilian infrastructure as a war crime.
Despite the hardship, many Ukrainians were defiant.
"I would rather sit in the cold, with no water and electricity than be in Russia," one resident of Dnipro in central Ukraine told Reuters.
Life in occupied Kherson
"Never did I think I would be filming an invasion of my home city," writes Dmytro Bahnenko in this first-hand account of life under Russian occupation for BBC Eye.
Dmytro and his family were living in Kherson in southern Ukraine when it was taken by Russian troops in early March - the only Ukrainian regional capital to be occupied.
At great personal risk, he spent months documenting everything from the arrival of Russian soldiers to the frightened whispers of his five-year-old daughter as she hid under a table.
"I saw a robot today," Ksusha, said in one video. "It wanted to kill me."
Dmytro doesn't know what so unsettled her on that day, but it's a sign of how tense and stressful things were for the family.
Now safely out of Kherson and in Kyiv, his story gives a rare insight into what life is like for those people living in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine.
Missile fired near RAF plane
The British Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, said on Thursday that a Russian aircraft had released a missile near an unarmed RAF plane on patrol over the Black Sea.
The incident happened in September in international airspace. Russia says it was a "technical malfunction".
It's not being treated as a deliberate escalation by Russia, but Mr Wallace said it was a "reminder of quite how dangerous things can be when you choose to use your fighters in the manner that the Russians have done over many periods of time".
Why did a Russian fighter jet crash?
In Russia, an investigation has begun to find out what caused a fighter jet to crash into a residential building killing 15 people, including three children.
The incident happened on Monday in the city of Yeysk, 100 miles (160km) from Ukrainian held territory. The Russian defence ministry says a malfunction was the most likely cause.
Videos of crash were posted on social media, and the BBC has been looking at them to try to piece together what happened.