Creeslough explosion: Blast experts helping in investigation
- Published
Oil and gas explosion experts have been brought in to help investigate the cause of the blast at a service station in the Republic of Ireland which killed 10 people.
The disaster happened at an Applegreen petrol station in Creeslough, County Donegal, on 7 October.
An Garda Síochána (Irish police service) previously said the explosion appeared to have been an accident.
The scene was now being made safe, a spokesman said.
The petrol station, which also had a post office, was the main shop serving the village.
The Garda (police) spokesman said a number of experts from a range of agencies were ready to assist the investigation.
He added: "The scene investigation is being coordinated by Garda National Technical Bureau (GNTB) crime scene managers who are highly experienced post-blast investigation experts.
"Experts from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and the Health and Safety Authority are also providing valuable assistance and expert guidance on site, while independent specialists in gas and oil installation failures/explosions have also been brought in to assist".
On Sunday, in a post on social media, An Garda Síochána said officers would be conducting routine door-to-door inquiries in the village over the coming weeks.
On Saturday, the funeral of five-year-old Shauna Flanagan-Garwe and her father Robert Garwe, 50, took place in Creeslough.
It was the last to be held for the victims of the blast.
On Friday, the funeral of Hugh Kelly, 59, took place.
On Thursday, the funerals of Leona Harper and Martina Martin were held.
James O'Flaherty, Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan were buried on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, funeral services were held at St Michael's Church in the village for Jessica Gallagher, 24, and 49-year-old Martin McGill.
A minute's silence was held in the village on Friday to coincide with the time of the explosion exactly a week before.