Clannad founder Noel Duggan dies aged 73
Noel Duggan, one of the founding members of the Irish folk band Clannad has died.
The group said it was "heartbroken" by the news, which it shared on its Twitter account.
The 73-year-old "died suddenly in Donegal" on Saturday evening, according to the tweet.
Clannad was formed in 1970 in Gweedore, County Donegal by siblings Ciarán, Pól and Moya Brennan and their uncles Noel and Padraig.
"Noel will be forever remembered for his outstanding guitar solos, his love of music and his dedication to the band," said the statement from Clannad.
His brother Pádraig died in 2016.
Clannad's international breakthrough came when the band were asked to record the theme for ITV mini-series Harry's Game, set during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
The group successfully bridged traditional Celtic music and pop, and became the first band to sing in Irish on Top of the Pops in 1982.