Dublin Airport: Politicians condemn pro-IRA chant by passengers
- Published
Politicians have condemned a video of passengers appearing to sing a pro-IRA chant at Dublin Airport.
The video, posted to social media on Saturday, features lyrics from Celtic Symphony by The Wolfe Tones.
Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker, said he was "deeply concerned" and the video was "profoundly disrespectful to the victims of terrorism".
Alliance MP Stephen Farry said it was "disgraceful".
"We are seeing a growing pattern of incidents in sectarian chants across different parts of society," he said.
"Real dangers in this in this type of conduct becoming normalised or seen as acceptable."
Fianna Fail senator for Louth, Erin McGreehan, described the footage as "disappointing, upsetting and heartbreaking".
Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin North West Paul McAuliffe said: "We build the case for a united Ireland by creating a shared island.
"One doesn't necessarily lead to the other but it makes this place we call home a better place for all of us to live. Dropping a few lyrics isn't a great sacrifice to make others feel included and part of us," he added.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Lagan Valley MLA Emma Little Pengelly also criticised the video.
In a statement, Dublin Airport Authority (daa) said the "safety and security of all our passengers and staff remains our top priority."
On Wednesday, The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and women's team manager Vera Pauw apologised after players sang a pro-IRA chant after their World Cup play-off win.