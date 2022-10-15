Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart
The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined.
Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen.
Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their friends and relatives to be recovered and identified, followed by 10 wakes and funerals.
But in the midst of tragedy, this close-knit community's immense love and support for each other has been ever present.
On Saturday, the last funerals will be held, of the youngest victim, Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, 5, and her father Robert, 50.
The aftermath
Last weekend, local pharmacist Fergus Brennan said: "In Donegal we're very good at supporting each other at times of loss and I've no doubt the community will rally round each other.
"It will take many months and years to come to terms with this."
Mr Brennan knew most of the victims involved, like many others in the village of about 400 people.
So once the news of the blast started to make its way around people's homes, local people were straight out to help where they could.
Until the emergency services arrived, some people were using their bare hands to tear through the rubble or using whatever digging equipment they had.
In the aftermath, residents have been volunteering by assisting the emergency services and directing traffic, whether it's away from the scene or managing congestion during the wakes and funerals.
Local resident Kieran Gallagher, who lives about 150 yards from the scene, was among those volunteering.
"Everybody from everywhere around Creeslough are here to help. All the businessmen and workmen are here - we have to be strong and help each other through this."
The selflessness of the local people has really shone through in such a dark time for the village.
People across Donegal and further afield also came together at vigils in the first few days that followed the explosion.
Since Tuesday, people have gathered for funerals time and again to offer their support to the families affected.
Some feel like all they can do is be there.
Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian has spoken of people suffering from a "sense of guilt" .
"On the one hand it's relief that it wasn't me or it wasn't my sister or my son, and then the guilt about feeling that, that it wasn't mine but it was this beautiful person here.
"There is this randomness that is scary... this could happen at every moment.
"The solidarity, the tsunami of prayer that has come has carried people."
On Friday, as she was waiting for a funeral to begin, one woman told BBC News NI it was "like a dream".
"It makes it hard to believe in anything after all this," she added.
"I looked from my house this morning and there was a rainbow over the petrol station [where the explosion happened] - I'm not sure what that means."
Another man told us: "This wee village will never be the same again. Sure how could it?"
Creeslough's rock
There is one person who has been a constant throughout this past week and at the heart of it all, and that is Fr John Joe Duffy.
Over the past week, he has visited the scene several times, met emergency services, attended wakes and prepared eight eulogies for eight funerals.
"It didn't take a tragedy for him [Fr Duffy] to be there for people," one resident told us.
"We are so lucky to have such a wonderful priest. He always knows how to say the right thing.
"He's been a rock for the community through all this."
On Friday, Fr Duffy said Creeslough was "carrying a broken heart, but it's only natural".
"I suppose if the truth be told we really don't know what we are feeling," Fr Duffy said.
"None of us have ever experienced or had this in our community before and, dear friends, it has shook us. It has shook every one of us."
The local priest has also urged people in the village of Creeslough to seek help and avail of the support that is being offered and not to deal with the tragedy alone.
"We're all fragile. Our minds are even more fragile," he added.
'Some will never recover'
Many people are still in disbelief at what has happened and trying to get their head around the deaths of 10 people.
Over the past week, the village has featured on almost every radio and TV station, meaning people involved had little escape from the events.
The media's focus will soon turn from this small village, but local GP Paul Stewart has warned that this is now a deeply traumatised community.
"I grew up in Belfast during The Troubles and when I arrived here shortly after the explosion it just reminded me of Belfast back in the early 70s," he said.
"It was just as bad. We were pulling people out of the rubble.
"And it's only the beginning of it. We're going to have months and year of this, trying to heal the wounds in this community.
"It's going to take us years and some people will never recover."