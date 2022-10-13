Creeslough: 'This wee village will never be the same again'
Seven funerals within three days is not something any community is ever prepared for or expects.
The people of Creeslough are emotionally and physically exhausted at this stage, after two more funerals took place on Thursday.
Earlier, people young and old gathered to pay their respects to mother-of-four, Martina Martin.
To many, she would have been a friendly face, known for working in the local shop where the blast happened.
Martina's colleagues from Applegreen - or Lafferty's as it was known locally - held a guard of honour outside the church, along with students in uniform from Mulroy College in Milford, where some of her children attend.
The Irish Defence Forces were also present, with two of Martina's sons in the forces.
Creeslough is such a beautiful part of County Donegal but it felt eerily quiet before and during the funeral service, as if nobody knew what to say each other.
There were just subtle nods, handshakes, and hugs among people - a slight acknowledgement that they were all feeling the same.
Heartbroken.
One man outside the church told BBC News NI: "This wee village will never be the same again. Sure how could it?"
Many of the faces seen at Martina's funeral then made their way to Ramelton to say their goodbyes to 14-year-old Leona Harper.
Leona's personality shone through from start to finish.
Mourners were greeted at the gate by a Liverpool flag blowing in the wind, Leona's favourite football team. She was also represented by her Letterkenny Rugby Club teammates, another sport she loved.
There were further guards of honour from Mulroy College and Scoil Mhuire, both in Milford, where the teenager had studied.
The funeral cortège was followed by two red tractors, showing her love of tractors, the outdoors and agriculture.
It is devastating to see a sea of young people gathered to say goodbye to someone they knew and loved. Friends huddling together and hugging each other in tears any time Leona's name was mentioned.
Many just stood still, silent.
President Michael D Higgins was among the mourners at both funerals.
The dull, grey and wet weather in Creeslough and Ramelton on Thursday definitely reflected the mood across the two villages.
Local farmer, Hugh Kelly is to be laid to rest on Friday in Creeslough and many of those who have already been at the services this week are expected to return to St Michael's on Friday.