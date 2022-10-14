Creeslough explosion: Hugh Kelly funeral to be held in village
- Published
The funeral is due to take place for the oldest victim of last Friday's explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal.
Hugh Kelly, 59, was one of 10 people to die the blast at the service station in the village.
Also known as Hughie, he was a farmer from the Doe Point area and was also involved in construction work.
Like many of the other victims, his funeral Mass will take place at St Michael's Church in Creeslough.
He will be buried at Doe Cemetery, just a few kilometres from the village, following the service at 11:00 local time on Friday.
The funerals of seven of those who died in the huge explosion have already taken place - the victims included a five-year-old girl and her father, a woman and her 13-year-old son and two teenagers.
The blast ripped through the Applegreen service station just after 15:20 last Friday in an incident that is being treated by police as tragic accident.
On Thursday, the funeral of 14-year-old Leona Harper took place in Ramelton. She had been picking up an ice cream in the shop when the explosion happened.
Fr Michael Carney told mourners at St Mary's Church that although Leona's time on this earth was "too short" she lived life to the full.
"She has made her unique contribution, left her imprint and contributed to the lives of those she loved, lived and laughed with."
The funeral also took place in Creeslough on Thursday of Martina Martina, who was described by the local priest as "working at the heart of the community" .
She was working in the service station.
Fr John Joe Duffy said Martina was "so well loved, so well liked" and had been "doing what she loved" when the tragedy happened.
Representatives of the Irish president, the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) and emergency services were present at both services.
Fr Duffy said the community had showed great strength to support people through recent days.
"Creeslough is a village, yes, a small village, but it is now more than just that," he explained.
"It is now a word for determination, for resolve, and for togetherness."
On Tuesday, funeral services were held at St Michael's Church in the village for Jessica Gallagher, 24, and 49-year-old Martin McGill.
James O'Flaherty, Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan were buried on Wednesday.
The other two victims were Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe.