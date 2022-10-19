Ukraine war: Our city Kherson was invaded - we stayed and filmed

Maryna was checking the prices drivers were charging to get people out of town. They started at $1,500 [£1,300] just to cross the front line and travel the short distance to Mykolaiv. Unaffordable, but they were beginning to feel desperate. Maryna did not want to give birth under occupation. And it was no longer safe for Vitaly to go to work. He managed a private luxury estate - hotel, stables and a small zoo - out of town, which meant navigating several tense checkpoints every day.