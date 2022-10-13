Creeslough explosion: Two more funerals due to take place
- Published
Funeral services for two more of the victims of the Creeslough explosion will take place later.
A Mass for Martina Martin, 49, will be held in St Michael's Church in the County Donegal village in the morning.
A service for 14-year-old Leona Harper will take place in St Mary's Church, Ramelton, at 14:00.
Ten people were killed by Friday's huge explosion at a service station, which police say appears to have been a tragic accident.
Martina Martin, a mother-of-four, was working at the petrol station at the time of the blast.
She has been described by those who knew her as "a friend to all".
Leona Harper was picking up an ice cream in the shop when the explosion happened.
Her father Hugh told Highland Radio his daughter was a "little gem".
On Tuesday, funeral services were held at St Michael's Church in the village for Jessica Gallagher, 24, and 49-year-old Martin McGill.
James O'Flaherty, Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan were buried on Wednesday.
Irish President Michael D Higgins attended the funerals on Wednesday, and will be at the others.
He was represented by a senior aide at Tuesday's funerals, when he was in Strasbourg.
Speaking after the Mass for Mr O'Flaherty, he said: "It is important to recognise that when a terrible disaster like this happens, that it doesn't weigh only on those who have lost their lives or those who are injured or their families.
"It's a lesson to everybody to see, in a way, how an entire community can be initially numb with the tragedy and interpreting it, but the way they're able to respond."
Hugh Kelly, who also lost his life, will be buried on Friday.