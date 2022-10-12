Creeslough explosion: More funerals to be held for blast victims
- Published
Communities across County Donegal will gather again later today as more funerals are held for those who died in an explosion in Creeslough last week.
The funeral Mass for Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13, will take place at St Michael's Church in the village.
The service for James O'Flaherty. 48, will be in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg.
Irish president Michael D Higgins is due to attend both Masses later on Wednesday.
Ten people were killed in Friday's explosion, which police say appears to have been a tragic accident.
An Garda Síochána (Irish police) continues to investigate the cause of the blast in a building complex that included a service station, convenience store and residential apartments.
The store, which included a post office, was the main shop serving the 400-strong village.
Catherine and James were in the queue for the post office when the explosion happened.
They had gone there after the 13-year-old had finished school for the day.
James O'Flaherty was originally from Sydney in Australia, but was living with his wife Tracey and son Hamish in Dunfanaghy, a village about 10 minutes' drive from Creeslough.
Mourners at Ms Gallagher's funeral were told that she would be remembered for the "ripples of love, affection and warmth" she left behind.
Mr McGill was described as having a "beautiful, gentle soul".
The other five victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 14-year-old Leona Harper; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly and 49-year-old Martina Martin.