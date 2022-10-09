Creeslough: Who were the 10 victims of petrol station explosion?
Friends and neighbours have paid tribute to the 10 people who were killed by a huge explosion at a petrol station in the Republic of Ireland.
The victims - ranging in age from five to 59 - lost their lives in the disaster in the County Donegal village of Creeslough on Friday.
Gardaí (Irish police) said they were all "local people" who lived in the village or in surrounding areas.
Shauna Flanagan Garwe and Robert Garwe
Five-year-old Shauna was the youngest of the people who died and was with her father Robert when the explosion happened.
"Shauna was a playful, energetic little girl - she always asked for a lollipop," said Creeslough pharmacist Fergus Brennan.
"Looking at her photograph as the names have been released brings home the tragedy of a life cut short.
"A beautiful little girl... her dad doted on her."
Robert, known in the village as Bob, had taken his daughter to the shop to buy a birthday cake and treats.
Catherine O'Donnell and James Monaghan
Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan were in the queue for the post office inside the shop when the explosion happened.
They had gone there after the 13-year-old had finished school for the day.
Leona Harper
Leona Harper was described as a talented rugby player by Letterkenny Rugby Club, where she played in the under-14 team.
She was a supporter of Liverpool Football Club, which posted on Twitter that it was "deeply saddened" by her death.
The 14-year-old, who was a pupil at Mulroy College in Milford, was supposed to go to a birthday party on Friday.
Instead she decided to go to Creeslough for a sleepover with a friend.
She was picking an ice cream in the shop when the explosion happened.
Her family said they were "eternally grateful" to those who had helped to find her body.
Jessica Gallagher
Jessica Gallagher was a fashion graduate who had studied in Paris and Shanghai and was due to start a new job as a designer in Belfast.
The 24-year-old was visiting her boyfriend in his apartment above the petrol station when the explosion happened.
Aileen Níc Pháidín knew Jessica well from their childhood.
"She was a lovely girl - I was really friendly with her when I was younger," she said.
"We went back and forth to each other's houses, baking together.
"Me and my brother would have been over a lot in her house and her mammy would have made us dinners every day - very good-hearted people."
James O'Flaherty
Forty-eight-year-old James was originally from Sydney in Australia.
He was married and was the father of one son.
He had been living in Dunfanaghy, a small town about 10-minutes driver from Creeslough.
Martin McGill
Martin McGill was described as a "devoted son" who cared for his elderly mother.
The 49-year-old regularly visited the village pharmacy to collect medication for her.
"[He] was such a special, lovable and friendly young man, very well known and liked around Creeslough," said pharmacist Fergus Brennan.
After the explosion Martin's mother was trying to find him and called the pharmacy to ask if he had been in.
"Tragically one of our team went up to [the petrol station after the explosion] and Martin's car was on the forecourt," said Mr Brennan.
Martina Martin
Martina was working in the shop at the petrol station.
She was 49 and was a mother of four.
Her sons Sean and Neil attended a vigil in the nearby village of Downings on Sunday night.
There they shook hands with and hugged firefighters from Meavagh Fire Station who had been at the scene of the blast on Friday.
Hugh Kelly
Hugh was a farmer from the area.
He was 59 years old and was the oldest person to die as a result of the explosion.