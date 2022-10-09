Crimea bridge: Putin accuses Ukraine of 'terrorism'
- Published
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attacking the bridge to Russian-annexed Crimea, saying that it was an "act of terrorism".
President Putin said Ukraine's intelligence forces had aimed to destroy a critically important piece of Russia's civil infrastructure.
He was speaking at a meeting with the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin.
Officials say three people were killed in the blast on the bridge.
The victims were in a nearby car when a lorry blew up, Russian officials say.
"The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services," Mr Putin said.
"There is no doubt this is a terrorist act aimed at destroying critical Russian civilian infrastructure."
The rail and road crossing was opened in 2018 and is a key supply route for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Bastrykin said that citizens of Russia and some foreign states had aided preparations for the attack.