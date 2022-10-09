Putin accuses Ukraine of Crimea bridge 'terrorism'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attacking the bridge to Russian-annexed Crimea, saying that it was an "act of terrorism".
President Putin said Ukraine's intelligence forces had aimed to destroy a critically important piece of Russia's civil infrastructure.
He was speaking at a meeting with the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin.
