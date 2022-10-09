Creeslough spirit shines amid darkness of tragedy
- Published
The names of those killed in the Creeslough petrol station explosion were made known to the world on Sunday but this close-knit community already knew who they were.
The youngest a five-year-old girl; the oldest a 59-year-old man.
They were all from the area, all once part of this special community in County Donegal.
All friends, neighbours and loved ones.
Amid such unfathomable grief and unimaginable sadness, the community spirit here still finds a way to shine through.
It was seen on the tired faces of coffee shop employees who worked through Friday night, providing free food and drinks to the emergency workers and volunteers.
It was there in a childcare centre that opened its doors on Saturday to offer support to those in need.
It was felt in a brief, comforting hug exchanged between an elderly woman and a young child as they left church on Sunday afternoon.
This tight-knit community has shown that in the face of such immense heartache their sense of loyalty to each other is unwavering.
Speak to the people who call this place home and they tell you that this tragedy has stunned them to their core.
Margaret Ferry cannot believe her eyes when she views the destroyed service station - once a thriving hub of activity, now reduced to rubble.
"I would've went [to the shop] before Mass to get milk, bread and the Sunday paper and now it's gone," she tells me.
"Everybody is shocked - I know a few people who passed and I can't believe it."
She speaks to me as she leaves Mass at St Michael's Catholic Church in the village.
Together in tragedy
A reminder of the scale of the loss is there as you walk through the church doors.
Ten candles burning brightly - each candle representing the life of a treasured, special someone no longer there.
The congregation is told by Bishop Alan McGuckian that they are "living through a nightmare".
He urges them to keep those killed, injured and those who tried to help in their thoughts and prayers.
He says the harrowing scenes of Friday were "completely random" - the tragedy is one that "anybody could have been caught up in".
That sentiment is echoed outside the church by one resident who does not want to give her name.
She says: "It could have been any one of us in that shop."
Her partner, in disbelief that their quiet village nestled in the mountains has been plunged into darkness, simply says: "Things like this don't happen here."
Bried Colhoun, who is originally from the village, says she is devastated by what has happened.
"It's tragic - I have a second cousin and her son has been killed in it, she says.
It's a reminder that in a village of just over 400 people, with a tapestry of interwoven connections, many will know someone who was taken.
But it's not just in Cresslough that this is felt.
A whole island mourns for this place.
Michael McGowan from Carrick-on-Shannon in County Leitrim, travelled for three hours to attend a morning church service.
"I drove down to pay my own personal respects to the people of Cresslough," he tells me.
"How can you deal with a tragedy like this? You can't.
"All you can do is pray for those who lost their lives and their loved ones.
"It's bad enough now but the days to come will also be just so horrendous - the wakes, the funerals; it's just so sad."
Over the coming days communities across Ireland will come together for vigils and for prayer.
Despite this village having a population of so few, they will not be alone.