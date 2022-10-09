Creeslough: Victims of explosion named by police
The names of those killed in the explosion in County Donegal on Friday have been released by Gardaí.
The blast happened in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon.
The victims - four men, three women, a teenage boy and girl and a younger girl - were from the village or surrounding areas, said Gardaí (Irish police).
Those killed were Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe.
Fourteen-year-old Leona Harper, Jessica Gallagher, 24; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martin McGill, 49; Martina Martin, 49, and 59-year-old Hugh Kelly also died.
T