Creeslough: Victims of explosion named by police
The names of those killed in the explosion in County Donegal on Friday have been released by Gardaí.
The blast happened in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon.
The victims - four men, three women, a teenage boy and girl and a younger girl - were from the village or surrounding areas, said Gardaí (Irish police).
Those killed were Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe.
Fourteen-year-old Leona Harper, Jessica Gallagher, 24; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martin McGill, 49; Martina Martin, 49, and 59-year-old Hugh Kelly also died.
On Sunday, An Garda Síochána confirmed a man in his 20s remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Seven other people who were injured in the explosion are still being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.
They are all local people
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the incident is continuing and officers are continuing to monitor the scene, which remains cordoned off.
It is expected to remain closed over the coming days.
Post-mortem examinations are under way and will also continue over the coming days but the results will not be released.
During a press conference on Sunday, Supt Liam Geraghty said the incident has had a "huge impact" on the small, rural community.
"They are all local people, they are all very much involved in the local community, they were all people who were shopping in their local shop," he said.
"We have very, very young children - the schools are going to be impacted, local GAA clubs are going to be impacted, the local church and general community is going to be severely impacted by this incident.
"But it is very strong community. So I'm sure the community will come together and will support each other."