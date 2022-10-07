Creeslough: Emergency services at Donegal petrol station explosion
- Published
Emergency services are at the scene of a reported explosion in county Donegal.
It happened at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough on Friday afternoon.
There are reports that a number of people have been seriously injured and ambulances are at the scene.
The Sligo-based Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 118 and the Mulroy Coast Guard team are assisting the operation.
In a statement, gardaí (Irish police) said they are "assisting other emergency services at the scene of a serious incident".
They added that road users intending to travel to Creeslough should consider alternative routes.
The Irish Coast Guard is assisting emergency services at the scene of a major incident in Creeslough Co. Donegal. The Sligo based Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 118 and the Mulroy Coast Guard team are assisting the operation. https://t.co/doryTkL35R— Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) October 7, 2022
Sinn Féin TD for Donegal Pearse Doherty described the news as "devastating".
In a tweet, Applegreen said it was aware of a "serious incident at its dealer-operated location at Creeslough in Co Donegal".
Applegreen is aware of a serious incident at its dealer-operated location at Creeslough in Co Donegal. Emergency services are on the scene and are dealing with the incident.— Applegreen (@goapplegreen) October 7, 2022