Creeslough: Multiple people injured in Donegal explosion
- Published
A number of people have been injured in an explosion in County Donegal.
It happened at an Applegreen service station in Creeslough on Friday afternoon.
There are reports that a number of people have been seriously injured and ambulances are at the scene.
In a statement, Letterkenny University Hospital said it was dealing with "a serious incident involving multiple injured people requiring immediate attention".
It said it had moved to "major emergency standby" as it dealt with the incident.
Donegal independent councillor John O'Donnell said his understanding was that the incident was caused by a gas explosion.
"I am following emergency services here through Kilmacrennan on the way to Creeslough, there are more and more emergency services at the scene," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.
"A lot of people very seriously injured - we haven't heard numbers yet," he said.
'The place is in chaos'
"There are three helicopters at the scene - we have the mountain rescue helicopter, we have the RNLI and we also have the army helicopter.
"The feedback I am getting from family and friends who are unfortunately down at the scene and in the area is that the whole place is chaos at the minute. Everybody is very taken aback and devastated at what is happening.
"There is a large-scale rescue operation on the way and it is something that we haven't seen in the area in my lifetime It's very traumatising for everybody."
The Irish Coast Guard is assisting emergency services at the scene of a major incident in Creeslough Co. Donegal. The Sligo based Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 118 and the Mulroy Coast Guard team are assisting the operation. https://t.co/doryTkL35R— Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) October 7, 2022
The Sligo-based Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 118 and the Mulroy Coast Guard team are assisting the operation.
In a statement, gardaí (Irish police) said they are "assisting other emergency services at the scene of a serious incident".
They added that road users intending to travel to Creeslough should consider alternative routes.
The National Ambulance Service (NAS) said a number of ambulances are attending the scene and asked people to avoid the area.
Sinn Féin TD for Donegal Pearse Doherty described the news as "devastating".
In a tweet, Applegreen said it was aware of a "serious incident at its dealer-operated location at Creeslough in Co Donegal".
Applegreen is aware of a serious incident at its dealer-operated location at Creeslough in Co Donegal. Emergency services are on the scene and are dealing with the incident.— Applegreen (@goapplegreen) October 7, 2022