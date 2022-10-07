County Kerry: Man charged over Tralee funeral killing
- Published
A 35-year-old man has appeared in court in County Kerry charged with murdering his brother.
Patrick Dooley, of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney, is the younger brother of Thomas Dooley, who died after being attacked at a funeral at Rath Cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday.
He was brought to Kenmare District Court by gardaí (Irish police).
Det Sgt Mark O'Sullivan of Tralee Garda Station said Mr Dooley was charged at 05:00 on Friday.
He said Mr Dooley replied: "I didn't harm my brother at all in any way. That's all I have to say."
Patrick Dooley was remanded in custody to appear in court in Tralee via videolink on 12 October.
A second man in his 40s who was also arrested for questioning in connection with Thomas Dooley's death remains in Garda custody.