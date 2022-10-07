Nobel Peace Prize: Who is Ales Bialiatski?
Ales Bialiatski is a prominent Belarusian human rights activist, who is currently being held in prison without trial.
Mr Bialiatski, 60, is the founder of the country's Viasna (Spring) Human Rights Centre, which was set up in 1996 in response to a brutal crackdown of street protests by Belarus' authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko.
Viasna provided support for the jailed demonstrators and their families, documenting the use of torture against political prisoners by the Belarus authorities.
"He has devoted his life to promoting democracy and peaceful development in his home country," said the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, announcing this year's three Nobel Pieace Prize winners.
Mr Bialiatski - who has received numerous international human rights awards - spent three years in jail after being convicted on tax evasion charges he has always denied in 2011. He was released in 2014.
He was detained again in 2020 following massive street protests over what opposition activists say were rigged elections that kept Mr Lukashenko in power.
"Government authorities have repeatedly sought to silence Ales Bialiatski," Ms Reiss-Andersen said.
"Despite tremendous personal hardship, Mr Bialiatski has not yielded an inch in his fight for human rights and democracy in Belarus," she added.
Just before his arrest two years ago, Mr Bialiatski wrote on his Facebook page that the Belarusian authorities "are acting as a regime of occupation".
"Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators across all of Belarus, and hundreds [of them are] detained."
Mr Bialiatski's current health is not known.
Mr Lukashenko - described in the West as Europe's last dictator - has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since 1994.
He has been allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin, his close ally, to use Belarus's territory to launch deadly missile attacks on Ukraine, and to send Russian ground troops and armoury there there since Moscow's invasion began on 24 February.