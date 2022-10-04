Why EU leaders struggle to agree on gas price cap
Across Europe, governments have been grappling with ways of protecting their consumers from rising energy bills, because the market has been hit by Russia's war in Ukraine.
The recent explosions in Germany's Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the Baltic Sea were a clear illustration of how little European countries can now rely on Russian gas imports.
Fifteen of the EU's 27 countries want a Europe-wide cap that would limit the wholesale price of gas, but ahead of a summit in Prague on Friday there is little prospect of unity.
Germany opposes the plan and has forged ahead with a €200bn (£174bn) package to shield its businesses and consumers, bigger than any other EU country can afford.
Two European commissioners, from France and Italy, have called for more "solidarity". European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is not expected to come up with any firm proposal for a cap in Prague, but she may outline possible ideas.
So what possible alternatives are there and could an EU price cap work?
Last week, member states made a start on agreeing various measures to protect consumers, including windfall taxes on surplus profits made by fossil fuel companies and a levy on excess profits made by non-gas electricity producers, who are also enjoying soaring prices. They also agreed on a mandatory 5% cut on peak electricity consumption.
A start, but not long-term and not a structural reform.
Could an EU price cap work?
Many governments have already introduced caps on the prices consumers pay for energy. Now the Commission says it has asked the 15 countries that want an EU-wide cap to submit proposals. So far Poland, Italy and Greece say they all have plans.
Greece says it wants an upward limit on all gas prices, not just Russian gas, but not one that is artificially low and would destabilise markets. "With high enough prices, suppliers will still send their gas to Europe, and consumers will still have reason to reduce their demand," says Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Spain and Portugal already have a cap on gas used for generating electricity, an Iberian measure agreed by the EU in June. That brought down the costs of wholesale electricity and saved households an average of 24.4% on their bills, according to one study. It is not clear if that could work more broadly, but France believes it could help bring down electricity costs without increasing gas usage.
Italy wants to focus on replacing the existing Dutch-based TTF market hub, where prices have become increasingly volatile. Critics say the hub cannot properly assess the market value of LNG (liquefied natural gas) and can add 30% to the price of a commodity fast becoming increasingly important in Europe.
EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson says work has begun on developing a "complementary EU price index" for LNG, but she has also raised the prospect of imposing a price cap purely on Russian gas.
Poland's climate minister Anna Moskwa says she is working with other countries on a proposal to cover wholesale gas prices, but has not yet been specific on the details.
Germany is not alone in opposing the idea. Denmark, Austria and the Netherlands are too.
Norway, which has become the EU's biggest supplier of gas since Russia cut its supplies, argues that imposing a maximum on wholesale gas prices would not solve the main problem of too little gas in Europe.
What is wrong with Germany's energy package?
The German plan, announced on the eve of an EU meeting last week went down very badly with several EU partners.
"We cannot divide ourselves according to the space in our national budgets, we need solidarity," complained Italy's outgoing prime minister, Mario Draghi.
Two European commissioners, Paolo Gentiloni and Thierry Breton, published a opinion piece in newspapers across Europe in which they asked: "How can EU countries that do not have the same fiscal space also support businesses and households?" They want an EU-wide scheme similar to the low-cost loans provided in the Covid pandemic.
Part of the big German announcement is a gas price "brake", which would mean Berlin subsidising the actual market price. That is very different from a cap on the price paid to suppliers that each EU country would sign up to.
The main risk, as European think tank Bruegel puts it, is that the German package could disrupt a European level playing field, with German business having a far greater chance of surviving the energy crisis than, say, Italian business.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says Europe should respond with a lasting strategy that focuses on the principle of fair competition: "What is at stake is the competitiveness of our companies, the competitiveness of our industries."
How serious is the energy crisis?
The problem for the EU is that it has an internal energy market with 27 states having a variety of energy mixes and they have to agree on a solution that works for all of them.
Although the EU's storage facilities are around 90% full, the lack of Russian supplies means refilling them will prove hard.
The International Energy Agency says if demand isn't cut and Russian supplies are not replenished then levels could drop to between 5-20%. It says EU gas demand will have to fall this winter by 9% on previous years to keep storage levels above a quarter.
"The most promising measure to actually bring down the average price is still the reduction of peak consumption," says Estonian minister Riina Sikkut.