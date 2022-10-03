Danish Royal Family: Queen 'sorry' after stripping grandchildren's titles
The Queen of Denmark has apologised for stripping four of her grandchildren of their royal titles - but has not reversed the decision.
Queen Margrethe II said she wanted the monarchy in "keeping with the times", that her decision had been a long time coming, and that it would "future-proof" the monarchy.
But she "underestimated" her family's reaction "and for that I am sorry".
The initial decision was announced last week, to begin next year.
"The titles of prince and princess that they have held up until now will be discontinued," the initial statement said. "Prince Joachim's descendants will thus have to be addressed as excellencies in the future."
Prince Joachim - the younger son of Margrethe - said he was upset by the change.
"It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that," he told Ekstra Bladet. "They themselves find themselves in a situation they do not understand."
One grandchild, Prince Nikolai, said his family were "shocked" by the decision.
From the beginning of 2023, Joachim's four children - Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, - will be known by the titles Count and Countess of Monpezat instead of Prince and Princess.
The palace said this was a "natural extension" to the Danish monarch's desires to slim down the monarchy.
"Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent," last week's statement said.
But following what Margrethe described as "strong reactions" to her decision, she apologised in a new statement for underestimating the reaction.
"No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation," she said.
Queen Margrethe II's oldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, is first in line to the throne. His four children will keep their titles.